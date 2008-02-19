PS2 Breaks $US 100 Barrier During Target Sale

Starting February 24 (ie this Sunday), Target stores across the US will be selling slim PS2s for $US 99. Yes, that magical, mythical $US 99 price-point. The advertisement specifically mentions that this is part of a sale, but with support for the console dying off and the PS3 picking up steam, is now the time for Sony to give their ageing warhorse one last kick in the pants and adopt this price across the board? Why, yes. Yes, I'd say it would be.

