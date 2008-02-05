SCEA's Playstation 3 [email protected] project, which went live back on March 22, recently topped one million user, meaning that about 3,000 PS3 users have registered for [email protected] a day since they software went live on the console.

"Since partnering with SCEI, we have seen our research capabilities increase by leaps and bounds through the continued participation of [email protected] users," said Vijay Pande, Associate Professor of Chemistry at Stanford University and [email protected] project lead. "Now we have over one million PS3 users registered for [email protected], allowing us to address questions previously considered impossible to tackle computationally, with the goal of finding cures to some of the world's most life-threatening diseases. We are grateful for the extraordinary worldwide participation by PS3 and PC users around the globe."

Thanks to all of those PS3 owners willing to tie their console to the network, and pay the resulting electric bill, PS3 users make up about 74 percent of the total teraflop computing power of the [email protected] project.

Well done Sony, well done. Oh, speaking of well done, Team Kotaku is currently ranked number 106 at [email protected] If you haven't signed up (for [email protected]) and own a PS3, you really should.

One Million PLAYSTATION(R)3 Users Participate in [email protected] Research Project

PS3(R) Users Support Research Efforts of Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and Certain Forms of Cancer

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 4 /PRNewswire/ — Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. (SCEI) today announced that since PLAYSTATION(R)3 (PS3(R)) took part in Stanford University's [email protected](TM) project on March 22, 2007, the total number of registered users has reached over one million users. This equates to roughly 3,000 PS3 users registering for [email protected] per day or 2 new registered users every minute worldwide.

[email protected] aims to understand protein folding and misfolding, and how these are related to diseases and many forms of cancer. When proteins do not fold correctly, there can be serious consequences, including many well-known diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Huntington's, Parkinson's disease, and many cancers and cancer-related syndromes.

Prior to the inclusion of PS3 in March 2007, the [email protected] project leveraged the distributed computing power of personal computers from around the world. Now a network of roughly 10,000 PS3s can accomplish the same

amount of work as a network of 100,000 PCs, and have the ability to perform research simulations in weeks rather than years. In fact, it took just six months after PS3 joining [email protected] for the project to surpass a petaflops (*1), a computing milestone that had never been reached before by a distributed computing network.

On September 16, 2007, [email protected] was recognized by Guinness World Records(TM) as the world's most powerful distributed computing network.

Currently PS3 users make up approximately 74 percent of the total teraflop computing power of the [email protected] project. For more information, please see official website: http://www.scei.co.jp/folding/en/.

(*1) A petaflops is the ability of a computer to do one quadrillion floating point operations per second (FLOPS).