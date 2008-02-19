PS3 Hits 10.5 Million Sold

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

An Associated Press business article, dedicated mostly to the impending conclusion of that stupid, distracting "format war", has buried in its conclusion some PS3 sales figures. According to the piece, Sony have now sold 10.5 million PS3 consoles since launch. Which is good news for them, as it puts them squarely on track to meet their goal of selling 11 million by the end of March, a target they set themselves last December. Oh, before you go, those who like to dabble in the odd bit of conjecture and speculation should note that it's been Sony policy for a while now to count "sold" as sold, not shipped.
Sony's Blu-ray DVD format could prevail [Yahoo! News][Image: Getty]

