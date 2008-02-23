PS3 Is So Right For Small Developers. Got It?

Just because the PS3 is on the pricey side, don't think it doesn't cater to smaller developers. Don't think that at all! says Scott Steinberg, former SEGA but now current Sony Computer Entertainment America's VP of product marketing. Steinberg believes in the power of the PSN. He says:

We don't charge for our online service. We make it available for everybody. So, the accessibility of somebody's content who decides to make a game that is maybe smaller, more affordable for consumers to buy — I think we're a better choice because the PS3 owner has the ability to go online day one without having to cut a check.

Steinberg then goes on to say how the PS3 is going to beat the Xbox 360 and blah, blah, blah. Ah, executive smack talk, where have you been? We've missed you.

