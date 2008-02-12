PS3 Lost Planet Demo Yanked Due To Technical Problems

Normally this would be the part where I ask you how you're all enjoying your PS3 demo of Lost Planet, but hey, not many of you were, and that's the whole point of this post. No sooner had the multiplayer demo launched on the PlayStation Store last week than complaints started coming in from users unable to connect to lobbies and get multiplayer games going. Obviously these problems were widespread enough for Capcom to pull the demo entirely, and even if you have got the game working, sorry, the servers are down too until a new version of the demo's released. Not the best of news for Capcom, then, but at least they seem to be able to see the funny side of things.

