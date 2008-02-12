The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

PS3 Lost Planet Demo Yanked Due To Technical Problems

Normally this would be the part where I ask you how you're all enjoying your PS3 demo of Lost Planet, but hey, not many of you were, and that's the whole point of this post. No sooner had the multiplayer demo launched on the PlayStation Store last week than complaints started coming in from users unable to connect to lobbies and get multiplayer games going. Obviously these problems were widespread enough for Capcom to pull the demo entirely, and even if you have got the game working, sorry, the servers are down too until a new version of the demo's released. Not the best of news for Capcom, then, but at least they seem to be able to see the funny side of things.
Lost Planet: Extreme Condition Demo Update [PlayStation.Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles