PS3 Sells A Million In UK - Faster Than PS2

Less than a year after it's March 23rd launch in the United Kingdom and the PlayStation 3 has hit the million units sold mark, according to UK market research company Chart-Track. Despite a somewhat rocky start, Sony's initially luxury-priced console has managed to reach said milestone even faster than it's predecessor, the PlayStation 2. Not only has it outperformed it's older brother, but the PS3 has also been completely kicking the ass of Microsoft's Xbox 360 as well.

ChartTrack has also revealed that the Sony console has been outselling 360 for the last month. "It has been outselling 360 for the last four weeks, but they were neck and neck over the Christmas period, weeks 49-52," said ChartTrack director Dorian Bloch.

I'd imagine the recent triumphs of blu-ray over HD DVD have had quite a hand in spurring PS3 sales, and things will only get better for Sony's console.

