PS3 Sold Faster Than Xbox 360 In Same Period



In a recent report released by VG Chartz, it was found that the Playstation 3 sold better in its first 14 months than the Xbox 360 did during the same period. According to VG Chartz, the Xbox 360 took four months longer to hit the 10 million units sold mark in its cycle than the PS3, which hit 10 million units worldwide in January. The numbers also show that the PS3 has been selling more consistently worldwide, rather than the Xbox 360's predominate strength in the North American market. February is turning out to be a whole host of good announcements for the PS3!

Report: PS3 sold faster than Xbox 360 for same period [Gamepro.com]