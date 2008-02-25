PS3 Unreal Tournament 3 LEGO Mod



I am constantly amazed by the work people put into modding things. Just the thought of going into that code and trying to figure out how to change things around just makes smoke come out of my ears as my brain turns into a burnt potato chip. This video shows a great Unreal Tournament 3 mod with the world done as LEGO Land. All of the environments are destructible and it looks near perfect. Not only can you watch the video, you can download the mod for your very own if you'd like. It resides on GameBlews along with instructions for use on both US and EU PS3s. You can check out another video of the map after the jump.