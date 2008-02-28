The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

PSP2 Concept Is Totally Fugtastic

The PSP2, at first glance, has absurd analog stick placement, features a screen that juts out from the casing for now reason and looks tactilely synonymous with playing a stale loaf of bread. But as a mod that could play your PS One and PS2 discs on a flawless OLED screen and export hi def video out (along with Dolby), it's completely geektastic. Sure, the designer could have made a sleek device with touch controls, but this unit is sadly size realistic if you imagine what modders will be able to accomplish in a few years when slimmer Blu-ray drives come out (their spec sheet didn't mention Blu-ray, but as long as we're making stuff up, why not?).

For those who like to indulge in the imaginary, here's the entire spec list:

psp222.jpgHow about we just take the old body, 32GB SSD and OLED screen and call it a day? Oh, and to any other PSP2 designers, this model is still my reigning champion. Can you dethrone it? Shoot me an email on the side of the page with your renders.

Thanks Nicolas!

Comments

  • DiscoCat5 Guest

    i think it looks cool. if it were compact enough to fit in your pocket, then i think that would really take off, especially the ps2 backwards compatibility.
    however, chances of them cramming that technology into a sleek current psp sized body, slim to none.

    come on sony, take the challenge up of a TRULY next generation handheld.

    0
  • DiscoCat5 Guest

    also just thought id add that the other oncept shown a while ago looked cooler, but may not have had some of the imaginary cool features this one had.

    0
  • celluloid hero Guest

    Why does the logo say "PS2P"?

    Is it a Playstation 2 Portable or a Playstation Portable 2?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles