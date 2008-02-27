PSP 18 And Up Game Trailer (Zzzzzzzzz..)

<ce
nter> Here's the trailer for upcoming PSP erotic game Soleil ~ Me, Myself & Master ~. And it's *surprise* totally boring! We cannot overstate that enough — especially for those who do not understand Japanese and soporific for those who do. Well, honestly, what you're you expecting? This, probably.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink