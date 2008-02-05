PSP Development Now Cheaper, Bring On The Shovelware

Sony's attempt to penetrate the handheld market has been, comparatively, pretty darn successful. Sony expects to ship some 13 million PSPs by the end of fiscal year 2007, alongside 54.9 million pieces of software. Even though numbers are going up for the PlayStation Portable, Sony wants to make it more attractive to developers.

Today, Sony subsidiary SN Systems cut the price of PSP development kits and support in half, making PSP development more appealing to those looking out for their bottom lines. That also means we may in for a new batch of lower budget games, making it even more competitive against the Nintendo DS.

