PSP Gets 18 and Up Erotic Game

Nope, Sony can't stop risqué UMDs! Nor risqué "games," it seems! Take Soleil, which is truly an 18 and up erotic game. Released yesterday in Japan, Soleil follows three maids, who are also high school students. Fascinating! Originally, the game was released last year on PCs as Sugao no Bishou (Real Smile). Since the game isn't really a PSP game per se, but more of an interactive movie, it's possible to get a PSP release as a UMD video. Sony is strict about game software, but doesn't have much control over UMD movies (hence, UMD porn). For the curious, not-so-graphic-but-still-NSFW screenies after the jump! Proceed with caution.