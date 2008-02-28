PSP Go!Messenger Goes Friday

People all over Europe now have a new way to stay in touch as Sony Computer Entertainment Europe and BT announce the launch of Go!Messenger. Announced back at the Games Convention in Leipzig, Go!Messenger allows PSP owners to voice chat and instant message each other via wireless internet hotspots. When used in conjunction with the Go!Cam peripheral, users can even video chat with one another, meaning don't be alarmed if you see people staring at their PSP screen and chatting with it in the near future.

"With Go!Messenger, the PSP is pushing new boundaries, adding unique communication features to all the existing multimedia experiences," said Stephane Hareau, PSP European Marketing Manager. "Enabling more than 8.5 Million PSP users across the SCEE region to communicate with each other, through Video or Voice chat, truly confirms the always evolving nature and potential of PSP."

The full Go!Messenger package will be available via the Euro PC PlayStation Store this Friday.