The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

PSP Redesign Concept Longs For Reality

The PSP Slim is alright, but it was a redesign that fell far short from standards we've seen from Nintendo. This PSP concept takes something I normally detest, sliders, and makes it practical. Hiding the buttons under the screen offers more visual real estate per pocket-filling inch. And if such a screen could tilt even 10 degrees for glare and support touch controls for a little on-screen QWERTY functionality, I'd throw by DS to the ground and stomp it with all my might. But alas, it's not a Sony design. Here's the open shot:

2257628900_77906cf29f_o-12.jpgHotness. But what's with those shoulder buttons?

Concept [flickr via PSPFanboy]

Comments

  • Cameron Guest

    The slim works fine for me just how it is and I'd prefer a wider profile device than a taller one. Moreso, those controls would be far too cramped to play most action games.

    Still, I'd like to see a clam shell PSP with a larger screen. Sliders are generally much more problematic and tend to fail quicker than clam-shell designs.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles