PSP Redesign Concept Longs For Reality

The PSP Slim is alright, but it was a redesign that fell far short from standards we've seen from Nintendo. This PSP concept takes something I normally detest, sliders, and makes it practical. Hiding the buttons under the screen offers more visual real estate per pocket-filling inch. And if such a screen could tilt even 10 degrees for glare and support touch controls for a little on-screen QWERTY functionality, I'd throw by DS to the ground and stomp it with all my might. But alas, it's not a Sony design. Here's the open shot:
Hotness. But what's with those shoulder buttons?
Less of a redesign, more of a blatant copy. I can't be the only one who remembers this story: http://www.kotaku.com.au/games/2008/01/another-mobile-gaming-platform-no-one-will-play.html
Still, look good and makes the screen a size where you might actually watch portable media with out the PSP crammed up next to your eyes