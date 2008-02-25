PSP Slim & Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness Competition Winners

Hopefully you didn't miss the Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness competition we ran over the last couple of weeks. Before you get all worked up, it ended last Wednesday.

As such, we took some time over the weekend to peruse the entries and select five winners. Four of these will take home a copy of Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness. The top of the bunch will receive a lovely new PSP Slim and a copy of the game.

The competition demanded creativity. It taxed the edges of your imagination. It asked, somewhat kindly, for you to craft something epic.

And craft you did.

Judging these was rough as hell. It's hard looking at art people have poured a lot of time and effort into, knowing you can only pick five of them to reward. So, if you sent an entry in, you'd be well advised to hold your breath before hitting the jump.

Just remember to let it go at some point.

Big props to KEOI and THQ for making the whole thing possible.

First runner-up: Daniel Purvis Second runner-up: Alecat Third runner-up: Dave Hood Fourth runner-up: Dark Moogle Winner: John Gregg Congratulations guys! We'll be in contact shortly to organise mailing details and the like. Thanks to everyone who entered - quality definitely wasn’t in short supply.