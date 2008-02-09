Puzzle Quest Sequel This Year

D3 Publisher of Europe has appointed Vivendi's former UK managing director and VP of Europe Adam Roberts as their new managing director. *yawn* He will be in charge of sales, marketing, and operational functions across all PAL regions. Exciting stuff! *scans the press release* Wait, what's this?

The company will also be releasing video games based on Aardman's popular Shaun the Sheep character in 2008, alongside the eagerly-awaited follow-ups to the best-selling Ben 10 and Puzzle Quest.

*twitch* Follow up to Puzzle Quest? More Puzzle Quest for me? I mean, you guys can play it too I suppose, but not as obsessively as I will. Why are they burying this amazing news in the middle of a ho-hum manager appointment press release? No offense to Mr. Roberts, who I am sure will do a bang up job, but D3 needs to get their announcement priorities straight. More Puzzle Quest!