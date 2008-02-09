Puzzle Quest Sequel This Year

D3 Publisher of Europe has appointed Vivendi's former UK managing director and VP of Europe Adam Roberts as their new managing director. *yawn* He will be in charge of sales, marketing, and operational functions across all PAL regions. Exciting stuff! *scans the press release* Wait, what's this?
The company will also be releasing video games based on Aardman's popular Shaun the Sheep character in 2008, alongside the eagerly-awaited follow-ups to the best-selling Ben 10 and Puzzle Quest.
*twitch* Follow up to Puzzle Quest? More Puzzle Quest for me? I mean, you guys can play it too I suppose, but not as obsessively as I will. Why are they burying this amazing news in the middle of a ho-hum manager appointment press release? No offense to Mr. Roberts, who I am sure will do a bang up job, but D3 needs to get their announcement priorities straight. More Puzzle Quest!
Adam Roberts joins D3Publisher of Europe as Managing Director D3Publisher of Europe Ltd (D3PE), a publisher and developer of interactive entertainment software, has announced the appointment of Adam Roberts as Managing Director.
Adam joins D3PE having held roles as Vivendi's UK Managing Director and Vice President of Europe, and as Sales Director for Empire Interactive. As part of his new position, he will be responsible for the sales, marketing and operational functions across Europe and the PAL regions, and will be based in D3PE's Cambridge office.
"These are very exciting times for D3PE with Dark Sector shaping up to be one of the key action titles of 2008," said Roberts. "A wealth of exciting new titles on both current and next gen over the coming months and a talented team will cement D3PE's position as one of the fastest growing game publishers in Europe. D3PE will become a force to be reckoned, and I am delighted to be part of it."
Adam brings over 17 years of industry experience to D3PE, and joins as the company looks to build on the success of its Flushed Away, Ben 10, Puzzle Quest and Earth Defence Force 2017 titles with the launch of Dark Sector: a stunning action title for PLAYSTATION®3 and Xbox 360 due for release in April. The company will also be releasing video games based on Aardman's popular Shaun the Sheep character in 2008, alongside the eagerly-awaited follow-ups to the best-selling Ben 10 and Puzzle Quest.
