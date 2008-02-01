PX-3600, The Official Bestest Console In The World

We have no clue what games you can play on this PX-3600. Made by Hong Kong's Cheer-Tech Industries, we wouldn't risk actually inserting any of your precious optical disc-based games into this thing. We just wanted to point it out as a knockoff mutt of the console world. You can see a little Xbox in the subtle "X" and color scheme, a little PlayStation in the top-loading drive, some Atari in those 9-pin ports and even a touch of Batman in the controllers. Hit the jump for the retail box shot of this Frankenstein's knockoff console. (Because Frankenstein was the scientist, not the monster. No, don't even try to play it off now and pretend you knew that rudimentary piece of trivia.)

They come in orders of 1,000 pieces minimum. Find some friends.

