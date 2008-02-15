Quick Samurai Showdown Sen Hands-on Impressions

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

While SNK dazzled with King of Fighters XII (and maybe even stole Capcom's thunder!), it seems to have missed its mark with its latest Samurai Shodown (AKA Samurai Spirits game. Comment czar Witzbold checked Samurai Spirits Sen out today at AOU, writing:

So sad about Samurai Spirits. It has literally turned into a mixture of Tekken-ish gameplay with no real jumping, and a rather bland gameplay. D: The 3D characters dont even look that good. I mean there's a friggin viking now. A big, fur wearing, horned helmet, axe weilding viking. It's gone World Heroes on us! The game felt sluggish and unresponsive. So sad since I used to love the Samurai Spirits series. I hope they polish it up after the feedback that will be given after the show by the fans.

Sad panda face.

