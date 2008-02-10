The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Raccoon City Times Interview With Silent Hill V Writer

The Raccoon City Times has a short but interesting interview up with Silent Hill V co-writer Patrick J. Doody. He covers some interesting subjects in the page long interview like the differences between writing for games as opposed to film, the difficulties of navigating the Silent Hill lore and how this game will be the scariest of the lot.

Overall, the game's scares will be the biggest we've had, and that's not just jump scares - the eerie feeling of dread will be heightened because the designers can really immerse you emotionally through amazing environments and wild-looking demons. However, story wise, Silent Hill hasn't typically been "scary," as it's more about the depths of madness and terror it takes the player. Clearly I can't talk about the story of the game, but I can say that we have worked very hard on making it the most disturbing drama of the entire series. My hope is that players will be affected by the game's end.

While Doody doesn't give too much away about the plot of the game, his explanation of the writing experience is extremely interesting. Nice bit of weekend reading for Silent Hill fans.

Danny Interviews Patrick J. Doody, one of the writers of Silent Hill 5

Comments

  • avsky @avsky

    My only worry is that this is being done by a western developer.. the greatest thing about the Silent Hill series, and Japanese "horror" in general, is that it tends to rely on psychological horror, rather than graphic/gore like Western horror does.

    I hope they don't make SH5 into a blood frenzy..

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles