I think I need to start attending TV talk show tapings, just in case my Xbox 360 fails. First Ellen, and now the oddly adorable Rachel Ray of Food Network fame gives out Microsoft's console to her audience. This time around it's an Xbox 360 Arcade system, complete with the family free quiz game Scene-It, which is just amazing until everyone memorises the questions, just like the real game! All of this from the woman who got paid so you could watch her travel around the world eating food, which I would do completely free but probably without half as much spunk. Thanks to Kotakuite Gerald, who apparently has time to sit around watching daytime television with his camera close by!
Rachel Ray Gives Away 360s
