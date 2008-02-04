Radio Station to Broadcast People Playing Rock Band on Air

If you're like me you probably read the headline and thought: WTF? But apparently it's true. A DJ at east coast radio station WFMU will be playing Rock Band live on the air tomorrow morning with the help of some local listeners over LIVE (with the exception of the singers who will have to come to the studio). Now, I can kind of see this working from a vocals end if you cranked it up high enough, but all in all it seems a bit ridiculous and will likely leave many listeners confused. In a related note, if you tune in to the same station the following week you can listen to me dance the lead in Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake.

Rock Band (The Video Game) LIVE on WFMU! Rock with us! [WFMU]