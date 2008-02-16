Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Limited Edition Video

No, the video isn't "limited edition," but the game is. Coming March 18th, Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Limited Edition will run you $US 69.99. This video is the salespitch that hopes to squeeze that extra $US 10 out of you with some Frag Doll teasing, a poker chip key chain, pro tips and a super over-orchestrated finish and . So go ahead and give it a watch pending that you are 18 or older, and see if the flashy marketing works on you.