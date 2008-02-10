The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Video Bonanza

We got five, count em', FIVE gameplay clips from Rainbow Six Vegas 2. Comment Baron Witzbold has some suspicions about the multiplayer mode shown above. Says Witz: " It has an EXP system now it seems, well to be more correct an EXP system like COD4 with showing how much exp you get from kills and what not. Plus seems like they also added "challenges" too judging by the message that pops up on the screen that says "CQB Level 2 Complete"

The above statements are those of Witzbold and do not necessarily reflect those of the Kotaku staff. In other words, if you disagree yell at him in the comments, not us. Just remember, he holds the ban hammer in his mighty fist.

