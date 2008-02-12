The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Rambo Name Drops Call of Duty 4 To Lure Moviegoers

How do you know when you've made it? When the marketing staffers tasked with pitching Rambo to moviegoing audiences namechecks your game. In this case, it's Infinity Ward's Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare being honoured in a roundabout way by Rambo, which the Arizona Daily Star apparently called "a nasty, Call of Duty 4-style shoot em' up!"

Surely, that's gotta be a first and clear indication that Hollywood execs are looking to get gamers off their couches and into movie theaters. You can read how pleased the Infinity Ward guys are at the team's official blog.

Rambo = "Call of Duty 4 style Shoot em' Up!" [IAMfourzerotwo - thanks, Robert!]

Comments

  • Lev Arris Guest

    So what, Rambo is full of dodgy british accents, american gung-ho rap and and endless supply of goodies and badies that love eating hot metal? Awesome.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles