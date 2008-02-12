Rambo Name Drops Call of Duty 4 To Lure Moviegoers

How do you know when you've made it? When the marketing staffers tasked with pitching Rambo to moviegoing audiences namechecks your game. In this case, it's Infinity Ward's Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare being honoured in a roundabout way by Rambo, which the Arizona Daily Star apparently called "a nasty, Call of Duty 4-style shoot em' up!"

Surely, that's gotta be a first and clear indication that Hollywood execs are looking to get gamers off their couches and into movie theaters. You can read how pleased the Infinity Ward guys are at the team's official blog.

