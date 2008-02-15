Rare Atari Game For Sale, Got Half A Mil Handy?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Ever hear of Gamma Attack? Was put out by Gammation for the Atari 2600 back in the day. It's bright, it's colourful, and it's also very, very rare. Someone who's claiming to own a copy of the game has just put it up for auction. Starting bid? Oh, $US 499,999. And ninety-nine cents. Is the game even worth that much? It's definitely rare, but...who knows. Probably not. That's an awful lot of money. At least you'll save on shipping, though: the seller will only part with the game if you arrange a face-to-face meeting with him. Which all sounds a bit fishy, but then, would you write a cheque for half a mil? No. Because when a chance pops up that you can fill a briefcase full of cash, meet a stranger in a deserted car park and exchange the goods under the watchful eyes of hired goons, you take it. Especially when it involves an Atari game, and not something more serious, like biological weapons, high-grade narcotics or, I don't know, your daughter.
  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    "the seller will only part with the game if you arrange a face-to-face meeting with him. Which all sounds a bit fishy,"

    Not to nit pick, but isn't this the wrong way round? I sure as hell wouldn't conduct a half a million dollar transaction by mail. I want to see their face so I can make a voodoo doll if they screw me over.

    0

