Read GamePro's "Nonsense" Gears of War 2 Article

Yeah, that overhyped Gears of War 2 GamePro article has been trashed by Epic honcho Mark Rein, who called the article "complete nonsense." Since the developer hasn't given the magazine an exclusive, what the hizzy heck does the article actually say? Kotaku commenter Willows sent us a scan of the article. It reads:

Gears of War 2 hasn't officially been announced yet, but our sources rumour that the sequel to the Xbox 360 hit is indeed coming in 2008. And what better way for Microsoft to counter Metal Gear than with a few gears of its own. But it's not enough to just retread shooter territory in Gears 2. The first game was great, but it didn't blow anyone away with originality. It simply put all the best aspects of other shooters into one amazing package. And aside from the obvious graphical superiority and online co-op mode, most of Gears of War was standard shooter stuff.

