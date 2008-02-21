Ready At Dawn Read-...Prepared For New Franchise

Ready At Dawn have already shown they're great at handling other people's properties. Daxter, God of War PSP, the upcoming Okami on Wii...they're a trusty bunch. Only problem is that those are all, well, other people's properties. Nothing new, nothing original! That's something Ready At Dawn are changing, as it's been announced at GDC today that they're working on "new IPs" for "new platforms".
Ready At Dawn's Upcoming Plans [IGN]
