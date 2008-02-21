Real Yakuza 3 Cafes in Tokyo For You To Drink At

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The Ryu Ga Gotoku KENZAN! publicity machine continues! The game, dubbed Yakuza 3 for the West, is a PLAYSTATION 3 exclusive and will be released in Japan in early March. How can SEGA get the Japanese population worked into a frenzy? That's right, two Ryu Ga Gotoku KENZAN! "concept bar and cafes," complete with demo kiosks and promotional videos. We can only hope the cafes will be as awesome as the Photoshopped PR pics SEGA's sending out. Doubt it, though!

ryu03.jpg
Ryu Ga Gotoku Cafes [Game Watch Impress]

