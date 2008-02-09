Where does the virtual world end and the real world begin? Maybe Jimi Benedict's illustrations ask such a question of the viewer. Maybe they challenge our acceptance of simple lines in the sand between pixels and skin cells, politicians and character representations. His art site Jimiyo has all sorts of interesting vector artwork, some of which make for perfect Friday afternoon philosophising for the introspective gamer. Enjoy—my favorite piece is the Obama shot.
Realistic Pixel Art Challenges Worldviews And Appetites
