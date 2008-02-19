Recorder Girl Plays Into Our Hearts

YouTuber shizuhohattori is recorder girl. She specializes in playing retro game tunes on her recorder. For that, and that alone, we adore her. Above, she tackles the IKARUGA theme for the first level, "Ideal." Think about that: This person liked IKARUGA enough to do a version on a recorder. So cool.

Might want to turn down the volume on your computer as YouTube's sound quality is rather shrill. Hit the jump for her renditions of Takeshi no Chousenjou, Mega-Man 3 and Dynasty Warriors 3. Keep the comments clean. Or else.

Mega-Man 3 Mega-Man 4 Dynasty Warriors 3. Takeshi's Challenge

Thanks, 108!