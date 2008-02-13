Red Alert 3 Is So, So Real

Wow. That tease from last week really was Red Alert 3! Just goes to show, dream long enough and hard enough and those dreams can actually come true. The game's the feature of next month's PC Gamer cover spread, and since said cover shows only some concept art, all we know about the game is that it's a third Red Alert. Guess we'll know more when the mag hits shelves on March 4. I presume, EA, you already have Kari Wuhrer's agent on the phone? Because God help you if you don't.

