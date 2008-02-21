Red Ant Rebrands, Logo Now Comes With Extra Scary

And that's not all! A change of offices is also planned, with the local software distributor shifting operations from Lane Cove to Baulkham Hills.

Red Ant deals primarily in commercial applications, budget games and edutainment titles, so if you haven't heard of them before, don't feel like you have to neck yourself in shame. Of note, the company handles the local release of games for Ascaron (Dark Star One, Sacred), Deep Silver (Everquest 2: Echoes of Faydwer, Mage Knight Apocalypse) and Cenega (UFO Afterlight).

We've provided the old (left) and new (right) logos above for comparison. The new one would so totally eat you if you met in a dark alley. The other one would just give you some scones. Ant scones.