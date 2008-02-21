The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Red Ant Rebrands, Logo Now Comes With Extra Scary

ra_logos.jpgAnd that's not all! A change of offices is also planned, with the local software distributor shifting operations from Lane Cove to Baulkham Hills.

Red Ant deals primarily in commercial applications, budget games and edutainment titles, so if you haven't heard of them before, don't feel like you have to neck yourself in shame. Of note, the company handles the local release of games for Ascaron (Dark Star One, Sacred), Deep Silver (Everquest 2: Echoes of Faydwer, Mage Knight Apocalypse) and Cenega (UFO Afterlight).

We've provided the old (left) and new (right) logos above for comparison. The new one would so totally eat you if you met in a dark alley. The other one would just give you some scones. Ant scones.

Comments

  • WORMGERM Guest

    What I don't get is on neither of those logos is the ant even red

    0
  • GoGo Guest

    Red Ant have released lots of awesome games you cant find any more.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles