Red Ant & Zenimax Europe Sign Oz Distribution Deal

Speaking of Red Ant, the distributor has just penned a deal to handle Zenimax Europe's workload here in Australia. According to the release, Red Ant will start off with Star Trek: Conquest, due March 20 on the Wii and Playstation 2, and AMF Bowling: Pinbusters for the Wii on March 27.

It's safe to assume Zenimax's European operation is eager to filthy up its publishing mitts, considering the business was announced only three days ago.

I've been told there's a press release after the jump, but it'd be best if you checked for me.

Red Ant Enterprises Announces a Distribution-Partnership with ZeniMax Europe Ltd

22nd February 2008 - Red Ant Enterprises, a leading interactive software distributor, has signed an exclusive agreement with ZeniMax Europe Ltd. to distribute Bethesda Softworks®’ STAR TREK®: Conquest and Mud Duck® Productions’ AMF® Bowling: Pinbusters!™ for Australia and New Zealand.

“We are extremely excited to be working with a world class developer and publisher of Bethesda’s caliber,” says Julian White, Managing Director of Red Ant Enterprises. “Bethesda are one of the few publishers that consistently develop “AAA” games and we look forward to continuing to work with them in the future.”

“We are delighted to be working with such an experienced distributor in Australia. Red Ant’s distribution and staff are the perfect fit for these two titles and we look forward to working with them in 2008,” Said Greg Baverstock, Sales & Business Development Director, Bethesda Softworks Europe®.

STAR TREK®: Conquest features a blend of strategy and intense action set in “The Next Generation” era. Conquest will be available for Wii™ and PlayStation®2. Players take control of Federation, Klingon, Romulan, Cardassian, Dominion, and Breen forces and lead them in a campaign to control the Galaxy, one planet at a time. Build and manage your growing empire in turn-based strategy, fully utilizing the Wii Remote as you select and maneuver your starships throughout the large, galactic map.

Strategically, you must effectively manage limited resources to expand your empire. You decide how to best achieve objectives by managing your fleets and admirals, building support structures, researching technology, and engaging your enemies in combat. Once battle is initiated, Conquest switches to a ship level tactical view allowing direct command of your ships as you engage in real-time combat. While maneuvering your starship with the Nunchuk, take direct aim and fire away with the Wii Remote.

Conquest is scheduled for release in the Australian retail market 20th March 2008. Conquest will be available on Wii™ and PlayStation®2 and has been classified “G” ‘General’ by the Classification Operations Branch. For more information visit http://startrek.bethsoft.com.

AMF® Bowling: Pinbusters!™ allows you to experience the excitement of the lanes alone or with up to three players. Utilizing the Wii Remote, Pinbusters! caters to any gamer looking for pick up and play action in a festive, party atmosphere. With easy to learn controls, unique mini-games, and a wide-array of colorful characters, Pinbusters! offers unique gameplay for any bowling fan.

Pinbusters! is scheduled for release in the Australian retail market 27th March 2008. Pinbusters! will be available on Wii™ and has been classified “G” ‘General’ by the Classification Operations Branch. For more information visit http://mudduckgames.com.