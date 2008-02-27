The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Red PSP Comes Stateside With God Of War Summer Bundle

In addition to Metal Gear Solid 4, Sony will bundle another hit with one of its platforms, offering a special red God of War themed PlayStation Portable package in June. The special edition edition PSP will follow in the tradition of last year's Star Wars Battlefront bundle and feature a rendering of Kratos emblazoned on the back side of the device.

The God of War package will come bundled with God of War: Chains of Olympus, a UMD version of the hit comedy Superbad as well as a gift certificate for a PlayStation Store downloadable game. Pricing is said to be set at $US 199.

Note: The image shown was one we created and does not depict the final color of the PSP.

