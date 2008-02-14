The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Red Ring of Death, Naughty Faceplate

Red Ring of Death sucks. Those who've seen the mark know the feeling of having to send their console back in hopes of getting it fixed — or better yet, a new one. But some people don't want a new one. Perhaps they are attached to their console and have fond memories of it. They want their machine fixed. One Japanese Xbox 360 owner (and [email protected] fan) sent his off to repairs and made this short clip when it got back. He writes:

My bride came back.！ My Xbox 360 is back from Repairs and I couldn't be any happier. I was so happy... I decided to make a very simple very short video showing my wonderful Xbox and how it is after getting back from the repair

And how does he know its his? The serial number and, well, his topless teen faceplate. Yep.

Oh, sorry about the clip size. You're going to have to squint. But, really, perhaps that's for the best. Thanks, Muu for the tip!
sm2127319 [NicoNico]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles