The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Relax, Viacom (Probably) Aren't Buying Take-Two

That rumour yesterday about media giants Viacom swooping for troubled publishing house Take-Two? Most likely bogus. Both Reuters and Variety are pouring cold water on the suggestion, with Variety's Ben Fritz reiterating something we heard a lot of yesterday: if Viacom were going to go for a publisher, it wouldn't be one as costly and cumbersome as Take-Two. It'd be Midway, who are equally vulnerable, and who Viacom chairman Sumner Redstone happens to have a controlling stake in. That and his daughter, Shari Redstone, is chairman (chairlady?) of Midway.
Viacom's not making a bid for Take Two [Variety]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles