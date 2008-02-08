Relax, Viacom (Probably) Aren't Buying Take-Two

That rumour yesterday about media giants Viacom swooping for troubled publishing house Take-Two? Most likely bogus. Both Reuters and Variety are pouring cold water on the suggestion, with Variety's Ben Fritz reiterating something we heard a lot of yesterday: if Viacom were going to go for a publisher, it wouldn't be one as costly and cumbersome as Take-Two. It'd be Midway, who are equally vulnerable, and who Viacom chairman Sumner Redstone happens to have a controlling stake in. That and his daughter, Shari Redstone, is chairman (chairlady?) of Midway.
Viacom's not making a bid for Take Two [Variety]
