Relic Waging Endless War On Humanity With Dawn Of War 2

VG247 are reporting that Relic are already hard at work on Warhammer: Dawn of War 2. Makes sense. The first - and its legions of expansion packs - are the best Warhammer games since Space Hulk, and really succeeded in bringing the franchise to life. Still, if true, the good news is tinged with a little sadness: I was really hoping Relic would be doing Homeworld 3 instead (though, hey, they might be doing both!)

