Research Shows Sega, Wii Games Will Soon Overrun The Earth

Market researchers Screen Digest have just published the findings of a study they ran on the state of console games. While the full report is purchase-only (got $US 795 handy?), for cheapskates like us they've thrown up the basic gist of the research for free. Among the key findings were the fact Sega have the most current-gen releases on the market, the total number of Wii games will overtake the 360's roster this quarter and that American and British developers were "by far" the most productive, with Japanese and Canadian studios trailing distantly in their wake (this most likely being a study of the US market, not the global or Japanese ones).
Console Games Publishing Q1 08 No. 2 [Screen Digest, thanks Rico!][Pic]

