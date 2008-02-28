Resident Evil Zero Remake Is For Japan Only

Lots of people angry with Capcom's move to rehash another Resident Evil game on the Wii. Well, you can cool your jets, you furious legion, because Capcom say the "new" Resident Evil 0 is destined only for Japan. If you're outside of Japan and still interested, you can do what nobody did last time the game came around and just grab the GameCube version.

Is the Famitsu report about Resident Evil Zero Wiimake true? [Capcom Forums]