Resistance 2 Artwork Is Probably Spoiler-Filled, Pretty

You may have already seen some of the Insomniac Games art department's chops in the Resistance 2 issue of Game Informer magazine as well as a bunch of screen shots of the PlayStation 3 shooter, but the artwork is worth basking in. One warning though—once you go beyond the thumbnails in the gallery below, you may be walking directly into spoiler territory. Some of the preliminary art smacks of big boss battle stuff, a focus of Resistance 2. Still, it's gorgeous stuff and your eyes will thank you for it.

