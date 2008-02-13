The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Resistance 2 Going After Religion

Resistance: Fall of Man deeply upset some members of the Church of England after development studio Insomniac digitised Manchester Church for a little man vs. mutant/alien warfare. So with the studio's upcoming sequel, will Insomniac avoid religious locations? CEO Ted Price fills us in.

We've actually made it a big focus to include more churches and now synagogues and mosques in Resistance 2.

Insomniac...uhh...if you weren't busy later...maybe...I could like...have your babies...or something.

Resisting Acquisition [GamesIndustry]

  • Mentoes Guest

    Thats all kinda of funny. I didn't think they would be scared by a religion that was started because the King wanted to get rid of his fat wife.

    0
  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    My god, this is exactly the opposite of what I expected would happen. I seriously love everything aobut Insomniac. I personally found the original game a little bland but it was better than most games out there, and I feel like picking up Resistance 2 just because of this. I wonder how long it'll be before they lose their independence and sell out to a huge multinational corporation... That will be the first day I've cried since the end of Portal.

    Oh, and to the people who were making the Assassin's Creed books but got threatened by by religious zealots: Take a page out of Insomniacs book, and don't be scared off by religion - it's not like they could have really done anything. Oh wait, Assassin's Creed is owned by a huge multinational corporation... what a surprise.

    End rant. I'm sorry to turn something positive into a negative. *Slaps self*. This is good news and a step in the right direction. Hell, it's the whole journey. Good for Insomniac.

    0

