Resistance 2 Going After Religion

Resistance: Fall of Man deeply upset some members of the Church of England after development studio Insomniac digitised Manchester Church for a little man vs. mutant/alien warfare. So with the studio's upcoming sequel, will Insomniac avoid religious locations? CEO Ted Price fills us in.

We've actually made it a big focus to include more churches and now synagogues and mosques in Resistance 2.

Insomniac...uhh...if you weren't busy later...maybe...I could like...have your babies...or something.



