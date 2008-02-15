Resistance's Blasphemy Gave The Church Business

Yesterday, we all read Insomniac's snarky comment promising more religious locales in Resistance 2 after the Church of England's outcry over Manchester Cathedral's appearance in the original Resistance title. But maybe the folks at Manchester Cathedral shouldn't be taking things so hard. Because as their director of communications revealed in a recent issue of Official PlayStation Magazine, foot traffic has been up since Resistance was released.

Since the story broke, Manchester Cathedral has seen a significant rise in visitor numbers...Teachers tell us that teenagers in particular are interested to see a building which they thought was fictional.

We're happy for the cathedral. And it's good that we don't have even an ounce of suspicion that certain members of the church would exaggerate their discontent in order to make a headline. Resistance fracas a blessing for Church [GamesRadar]