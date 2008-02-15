The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Resistance's Blasphemy Gave The Church Business

Yesterday, we all read Insomniac's snarky comment promising more religious locales in Resistance 2 after the Church of England's outcry over Manchester Cathedral's appearance in the original Resistance title. But maybe the folks at Manchester Cathedral shouldn't be taking things so hard. Because as their director of communications revealed in a recent issue of Official PlayStation Magazine, foot traffic has been up since Resistance was released.

Since the story broke, Manchester Cathedral has seen a significant rise in visitor numbers...Teachers tell us that teenagers in particular are interested to see a building which they thought was fictional.

We're happy for the cathedral. And it's good that we don't have even an ounce of suspicion that certain members of the church would exaggerate their discontent in order to make a headline. Resistance fracas a blessing for Church [GamesRadar]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles