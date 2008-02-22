Starbreeze, the developers behind Riddick and The Darkness, have announced that they've teamed up with EA to "reinvent one of EA's most acclaimed classic franchises". The project, which at the moment is going under the codename Project RedLime, will be released on 360, PS3 and PC. So...what could it be? EA have a ton of "acclaimed classic franchises", like Skate or Die and the Strike series, and they bought loads more, like Origin's and Bullfrog's back catalogues. Since Starbreeze seem big on FPS games, though, I'm gonna go a little leftfield and suggest (or...madly hope) that it's a new Crusader game. Twelve years is far too long to go without further adventures of gaming's most badarse red mailbox.
Riddick, Darkness Devs "Reinventing" Classic EA Franchise
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Clearly System Shock after the success of Bioshock and their history with Riddick & Darkness.