Ride A Train, Get A DS

Japanese rail company JR East is in a pickle. They run a shinkansen between Hiroshima and Tokyo that takes four hours from end to end. Flying between the two cities only takes 90 minutes, and JR's business is suffering as a result. In an attempt to lure customers back to their trains, they've struck a deal with Nintendo where if you travel with JR East between February 14 and March 28, you'll get free use of a DS during your trip. Eight games will be on offer for customers to choose from, and they can pick any two. Great idea, JR East! Maybe in April you can offer ice cubes to Eskimos.

