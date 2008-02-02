The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Right Now, Bashcraft Doesn't Hate Wii Fit

DSCF9792.JPG I did it. I finally caved and got Wii Fit. I didn't want to get Wii Fit. When Crecente and I got hands on (feet on?) with Wii Fit at E3 last year, I didn't really like it. Wii Fit wasn't a game, I said. It was a piece of exercise equipment, I pointed out. Well, it's still not a game, and it's still a piece of exercise equipment. You know what? That's okay. Wife and I tried it out today in the afternoon, she really liked it — said it was fun and whatnot. And me? After spending a bit of time with Wii Fit, I actually started to dig it. Yeah, it's Wii Sports repacked with a new peripheral, but the mini-games and the Balance Board are a good time. I remember thinking the same thing about Wii Sports when I got it, too. So, ask me in a month to see how I really feel. Tell me: Is anyone in Kotakuland thinking of picking this up when it comes out in the West?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles