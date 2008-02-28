Road Rash Returns? Sounds Like It [Update]

Electronic Arts CEO John Riccitiello has been dropping some none-too-subtle hints that the company is interested in another Road Rash. He name-checked the bloody motorcycle racing classic at DICE during his talk and recently in a GameDaily interview in an attempt to, we assume, get gamers misty-eyed with nostalgia for the franchise. Well, it appears someone may have let the cat out of the bag a bit early. That person? Skid Row's Sebastian Bach. Oh, I'm quite serious.

He let slip in a recent interview with the Classic Metal Show that he had just recently licensed one of his tracks to the game. Well, he comes close enough for us to get a bit excited, saying of the tune "You Don't Understand" from his recent album "It's a super heavy song. That just got picked up for some video game, Road Rage or Road Rash, or something like that." Obviously, Bach is not a die hard gamer.

It wouldn't be the first time an aging musical outfit had peeped when they maybe shouldn't have. Queens of the Stone Age and Aerosmith both pre-announced some news last year about Rock Band and a pair of Guitar Hero games. We're just guessing that Bach doesn't know that publishers like to keep these things under wraps until the very last second.

We've contacted sources at EA for clarification on the rumor, but they have yet to get back to us.

Thanks for the heads up, Dave.

Update: EA got back to us with the following statement: "Though CEO John Riccitiello has recently mentioned it as a classic, beloved EA franchise, Road Rash is not currently in development." Is Sebastian Bach just confused or a dirty, dirty liar?