Robo Cat Movie DS Campaign Giveaway

I really like Doraemon. Really, really like him. He's a robotic cat from the future who had his ears eaten off by a mouse. In his pouch, he can pull all sorts of gadgets out like a door that let's you travel anywhere. This spring, like every Spring, the character has a new movie in Japan. To get all the kiddos excited, there's a game that corresponds to the movie. Also, seventy customised Doraemon DS Lites are being given away in a raffle. Although this DS is kinda tacky in a kiddy way, I wish they were selling it. I'd totally buy it. Yes, I like Doraemon that much.

Doraemon Game [Famitsu]