The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Robo Cat Movie DS Campaign Giveaway

4801.jpg I really like Doraemon. Really, really like him. He's a robotic cat from the future who had his ears eaten off by a mouse. In his pouch, he can pull all sorts of gadgets out like a door that let's you travel anywhere. This spring, like every Spring, the character has a new movie in Japan. To get all the kiddos excited, there's a game that corresponds to the movie. Also, seventy customised Doraemon DS Lites are being given away in a raffle. Although this DS is kinda tacky in a kiddy way, I wish they were selling it. I'd totally buy it. Yes, I like Doraemon that much.
Doraemon Game [Famitsu]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles