Rock Band Bundle on Sale at Target

Target's weekly ad has some pretty sweet deals this time around. The Rock Band Special Edition bundle for both PS3 and 360 is going for $US 149 (in store only) which is about $US 20 off the usual price. Also featured is a $US 40 gift card with the purchase of the 40GB PS3 and a $US 10 gift card with the purchase of one of eleven different games. Here's some of the highlights:

Devil May Cry 4 (PS3, 360)
Heavenly Sword (PS3)
Assassin's Creed (PS3, 360)
Call of Duty 4 (PS3, 360)
Halo 3 (360)
Mass Effect (360)
Lost Odyssey (360)

If you're feeling like a shopping spree you could pick up a couple games and use those gift cards to put towards that Rock Band bundle bringing the price down to a comfortable $US 129.

Best of the Sunday Ad Video Game Deals (2/17 - 2/23) [CheapAssGamer]

  • Cameron Guest

    HI,

    im kinda new at all this "gaming" and stuff and my son really wants this game, so what i need to know is if the 2guitars, drums and mic's are included or will i have to buy them separately?

    Thank you Muchly

    Cameron.

    0

