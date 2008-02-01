The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Rock Band Confirmed For Wii And Q2 European Release

rock_band_wii_confirmed.jpgElectronic Arts confirmed today that gamers who currently find themselves without a copy of Rock Band, due to either console allegiance or geography, finally have hope. The European market is scheduled to get the game in some form within the first quarter of EA's financial year, which translates to an April to June 2008 time frame. Execs said that the title would ship in the region "across all SKUs."

In addition to the European release of both the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 versions, a Wii version of Rock Band has been finally confirmed. While such a product has been discussed by EA and Harmonix in the past, official word that it should ship this year hadn't yet come.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles