Rock Band Confirmed For Wii And Q2 European Release

Electronic Arts confirmed today that gamers who currently find themselves without a copy of Rock Band, due to either console allegiance or geography, finally have hope. The European market is scheduled to get the game in some form within the first quarter of EA's financial year, which translates to an April to June 2008 time frame. Execs said that the title would ship in the region "across all SKUs."

In addition to the European release of both the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 versions, a Wii version of Rock Band has been finally confirmed. While such a product has been discussed by EA and Harmonix in the past, official word that it should ship this year hadn't yet come.