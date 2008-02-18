Rock Band Drum Kits on Store Shelves

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

We've gotten a flood of emails about this so here goes. The Rock Band stand alone drum kits have been spotted in the wild from Best Buy to Circuit City. They are retailing for $79.99 but the single guitars have yet to be found. Combined with the purchase of the game on it's own your still looking at over a hundred bucks so unless your looking to launch your career as a solo drummer you're probably better off just buying the bundle since many places seem to be selling it at a reduced rate.

[Thanks to Blake for the photo]

